Exclusive: 'He was misbehaving,' Former Fayetteville daycare teacher at the center of lawsuit defends assault allegations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Fayetteville daycare teacher shares her side of the story as she's being sued for grabbing a toddler by the arm, dragging him across the floor and shoving him into a cubby.The family is asking or $25,000 in damages-claiming the daycare violated several state childcare rules.The suit revolves around an incident that happened in November 2016 in which the lawsuit says Nancy Shuey grabbed her four-year-old student by the arm, dragged him across the floor, forcefully placed him in a cubby and blocked him from escaping.Shuey was criminally charged. Eyewitness News found the paperwork where Shuey admitted to losing her patience while trying to control her student.Shuey spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News about the allegations. Morgan Norwood asked if her if she dragged the little boy and what happened in the incident."Well, I kept calling my assistant to come help me. He was misbehaving. That was the whole thing. Nobody would come and help me. I talked to the parents. The kid kept sticking his hands up girl's shirts, then down their pants. I just didn't want it to get out of control," said Shuey.The court granted Shuey a conditional discharged, dismissing her charges once she completed community service and probation.ABC11 questioned Shuey on whether Shuey considered other disciplinary methods."I tried everything with him. He was something else," Shuey explained.The lawsuit claims Shuey and Yadkin Road Headstart failed to provide a safe learning environment failed to comply with state childcare rules and failed to follow their own policy that prohibits corporate punishment.After being asked about her decision making, Shuey responded, "I didn't know what else to do. I mean he was always out of control. My assistant was supposed to help me. What? I'm supposed to let him run around, fall down on the floor."Eyewitness News reached out to all parties mentioned in the suit including Action Pathways, the corporate office for Head Start. We did not receive a response in time for this publication.