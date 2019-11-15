Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies after domestic dispute: Report

Grundy died after a domestic violence dispute in Louisville, Kentucky, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. A report says police responded to a domestic situation at the home address of Grundy's mother. When authorities arrived, they found Grundy in the street bleeding from an "unknown injury."
He later died at the hospital. Grundy was 40 years old.
A coroner's office report says he died from "multiple sharp force injuries to the body."
Indiana coach and NC State teammate Archie Miller paid tribute to Grundy on social media as did current Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.
So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY pic.twitter.com/t5V0aCriYJ— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 15, 2019
Fly High, Grundy 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Gjx1r9GaGx— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) November 15, 2019
In July, Grundy pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky.
Grundy played guard for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002 and was First-Team All ACC during his senior season. He had a brief stint in the NBA before playing overseas.