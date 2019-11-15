Former NC State basketball player dies after domestic dispute: Report

North Carolina State's Anthony Grundy celebrates a win in 2002 against Clemson.

Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy passed away on Thursday.

Grundy died after a domestic violence dispute in Louisville, Kentucky, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. A report says police responded to a domestic situation at the home address of Grundy's mother. When authorities arrived, they found Grundy in the street bleeding from an "unknown injury."

He later died at the hospital. Grundy was 40 years old.

Indiana coach and NC State teammate Archie Miller paid tribute to Grundy on social media.



In July, Grundy pleaded not guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kentucky.

Grundy played guard for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002 and was First-Team All ACC during his senior season. He had a brief stint in the NBA before playing overseas.
