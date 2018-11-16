Former NCSU athlete, boyfriend charged in domestic violence case

EMBED </>More Videos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A former N.C. State tennis player and her boyfriend face charges in a domestic violence case.

Raleigh police said Joanna Nalborska assaulted her boyfriend with a meat tenderizer Thursday evening after he choked her.

Nalborska, 25, and Gilmore Dejoie, 22, were arrested at their residence off of Trinity Ridge Road in Raleigh.



Nalborska is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Dejoie is charged with assault by strangulation.

Nalborska, originally from Poland, played tennis for the Wolfpack from 2014-2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
domestic violenceassaultstranglingchokingnc statetennisRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Goldsboro charter school principal accused of statutory rape
Garner woman charged with killing 8 cats, starving 7 dogs
Moneysaver: ABC11 finds the best deals for Thanksgiving dinner
The electric kilo: Kilogram gets a historic update
Cary business to be featured on 'Shark Tank'
Tennessee man wanted in rape of 16-month-old boy
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Where to park, start time and more
Show More
ABC11 Together food drive strives to feed hungry North Carolinians
Officials: Initial investigation shows Cary mosque fire to be 'accidental'
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
If you're looking for fresh North Carolina pecans, you'd better act fast.
DeVos proposes overhaul to campus sexual misconduct rules
More News