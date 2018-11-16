Former NCSU athlete, boyfriend charged in domestic violence case

A former N.C. State tennis player and her boyfriend face charges in a domestic violence case.Raleigh police said Joanna Nalborska assaulted her boyfriend with a meat tenderizer Thursday evening after he choked her.Nalborska, 25, and Gilmore Dejoie, 22, were arrested at their residence off of Trinity Ridge Road in Raleigh.Nalborska is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Dejoie is charged with assault by strangulation.Nalborska, originally from Poland, played tennis for the Wolfpack from 2014-2017.