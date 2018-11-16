Former NCSU athlete, boyfriend charged in domestic violence case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A former N.C. State tennis player and her boyfriend face charges in a domestic violence case.
Raleigh police said Joanna Nalborska assaulted her boyfriend with a meat tenderizer Thursday evening after he choked her.
Nalborska, 25, and Gilmore Dejoie, 22, were arrested at their residence off of Trinity Ridge Road in Raleigh.
Nalborska is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Dejoie is charged with assault by strangulation.
Nalborska, originally from Poland, played tennis for the Wolfpack from 2014-2017.