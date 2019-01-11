Ex-officer who impregnated 14-year-old being sued

A former North Carolina police officer serving time for impregnating a then-14-year-old girl is being sued.

LOWELL, N.C. --
Citing a lawsuit that surfaced this week, news outlets report the teen and her mother are suing former Lowell police officer James "Paul" Blair.

They want to be reimbursed for the cost of delivering and raising Blair's son.

The lawsuit also names Lowell Police Chief Scott Bates and the city of Lowell, alleging they knew of Blair's history of improper contact with minors. A city attorney disputed those allegations.

The then-13-year-old girl went missing in 2015 when she was found by Blair. He later began having sex with her in his patrol car while still on duty. Blair is serving a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to statutory rape.
