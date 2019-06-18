Former Carolina Panther Rod Smart, aka 'He Hate Me,' missing in South Carolina

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) -- A former Carolina Panthers player who gained fame in the XFL with his colorful nickname has been reported missing in South Carolina.Rod Smart, who became widely known in the XFL for his nickname "He Hate Me," was last seen in Lancaster County.The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the 42-year-old Smart is a "missing endangered person" and that his family is "worried for his safety and well-being."Smart, whose given first name is Torrold, was last seen June 12 about 10:30 a.m. in Indian Land. He was driving his silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with NC tag PJR-1759.The sheriff's office said it is unusual for Smart to be out of touch with his family for so long.Smart played running back at Western Kentucky and joined Vince McMahon's XFL in 2001, playing with the Las Vegas Outlaws.Smart's personality and performance caught the attention of some NFL teams and he signed with the Panthers, playing in Charlotte from 2002 to 2005. He played on the Panthers' NFC championship team in 2003.Anyone with information about Smart's whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at (803) 283-3388.