RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Matthew Sheaffer has always loved dogs.
"I have a German Shepherd," he said. "I've grown up with dogs my whole life."
Sheaffer is now a freshman at the NYU's Tisch School of the Arts but for his senior project at Ravenscroft High School in Raleigh, he decided to do something with dogs.
A security guard at the school mentioned that a number of K-9 police officers don't have the proper equipment.
"I did research into how the K-9s have vests but they're very bulky and very hot especially in the summer and they're not allowing for the proper mobility and protection," Sheaffer said.
After much fundraising and a social media campaign, Sheaffer was able to buy three new ballistic and stab-resistant vests.
On Wednesday, Raleigh Police recognized his work with a Chief's Citation from Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown.
"It's so nice to be able to give back in all the ways they've given me, especially the Raleigh Police," Sheaffer said, who ended up turning to K-9 Storm for the vests. "They're custom made to the dog and they have arrived and they're on their dogs and I got to see them and it just made me so happy. The K-9s love their work. They have fun doing it and they're also doing dangerous work but they love it."
Linda is Matthew's mother.
"He's the type of guy that always wants to do the right thing and it was really nice seeing something he was so passionate about come full circle," she said.
Sheaffer said there are four other dogs on the force that need vests.
If you want to donate to the fundraising campaign, click here.
Former Ravenscroft student helps Raleigh Police get new K-9 vests
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News