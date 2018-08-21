Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges, mistrial declared on 10 others

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has worked as a political consultant for the Republican party and internationally. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
The jury deliberated for four days before announcing the verdict at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

RELATED:
3 key scenes from Paul Manafort's trial
Manafort Jury asks judge to define 'reasonable doubt' during deliberations

Prosecutors spent more than two weeks presenting their case as they sought to prove Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fraudcrime
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbets case: Man in country illegally charged with murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
FBI investigating Cary elementary school teacher accused of possessing child porn
Show More
Plane carrying rapper Post Malone makes emergency landing
Silent Sam silenced? Gov. Cooper speaks after toppling of Confederate statue
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
Affidavit: Colorado man admits he killed wife, but says she strangled their two daughters
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
More News