Former UNCW professor Mike Adams' death in North Carolina home ruled a suicide, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of a former UNCW professor found in his New Hanover County home has been ruled a suicide, according to county deputies.Mike Adams was found dead in his home Thursday during a welfare call, according to ABC-affiliate WWAY Deputies said Adams had not been seen or heard for a few days. After gaining entry, New Hanover deputies said Adams was found shot in a bedroom.The medical examiner has confirmed Adams' death as a suicide, New Hanover Sheriff's Office told WWAY. Adams, who taught sociology and criminology at the university, retired early after backlash from a racially charged social media post in which he called Gov. Roy Cooper "Massa Cooper."After the controversy, UNC-Wilmington said it faced three options: Keep Adams as a faculty member, fire him six years after he won a $700,000 First Amendment lawsuit against the school, or see if he would retire.Adams decided to retire. He agreed to retire August 1 and the university agreed to give him a $504,702 settlement for lost salary and lost retirement benefits.In late May, Adams tweeted that he dined with six men at a six-seat table and "felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina." He then wrote: "Massa Cooper, let my people go!" He announced his retirement in June after a petition calling for his firing received more than 60,000 signatures.UNCW Division of Academic Affairs issued this message to the college's community: