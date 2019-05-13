Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter recovering after falling, breaking hip

PLAINS, Ga. -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is recovering after he broke his hip in a fall Monday morning.

A statement from the Carter Center said the former president was leaving for a turkey hunting trip when he fell at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The statement said President Carter is "recovering comfortably" after undergoing surgery to repair the broken hip.

President Carter's wife, Rosalynn, is with him as he recovers at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia.

President Carter is apparently in good spirits, saying his main concern is that turkey season is ending this week and he has not reached his limit, according to the release.

He added that he hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiafalljimmy cartersurgery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NWS confirms tornado in Wendell
Golf ball-sized hail damages cars, buildings around central NC
Father of boy found dead under Mebane billboard in 1998 charged with murder
Man charged in fatal attack on Appalachian Trail
Wake deputy fired after pleading guilty in Kyron Hinton arrest case
Neighbors of American Airlines pilot stunned by triple murder arrest
1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured in crash on Bragg Blvd in Fayetteville
Show More
New Executive Director appointed to NC State Board of Elections
Raleigh man accused of stabbing brother to death during argument
New community food pantry in Durham will feed 4,500 monthly
Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not protecting her
Deputies: 1-year-old shot in head while playing in parent's bedroom
More TOP STORIES News