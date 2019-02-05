Former Wake County deputy charged in assault on woman

A former Wake County sheriff's deputy was charged with assault after kicking a woman out of bed, according to warrants.David Joshua Chamblee, 36, of Raleigh, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury after warrants state he kicked a woman out of bed in August 2017.The documents state the woman hit her head on the nightstand and had to get four staples for the laceration on her head.Chamblee is a former Wake County sheriff's deputy. He was terminated on Jan. 28, 2019.It is unknown why Chamblee was charged a year and a half after the alleged assault.