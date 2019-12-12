Former Wake County deputy charged with DWI, impersonating an officer

Ryan Michael Bentkowski, 24, of Cary

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a former deputy was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer Wednesday night.

Fuquay-Varina Police said officers arrested Ryan Michael Bentkowski, 24, on suspicion of driving while impaired after he was found outside the Abby Rd. Bar at 711 N. Main St.

During Bentkowski's arrest, officers said he had a sheriff's office badge, jacket with patches, ball cap, and a sealed gas-mask cartridge.

Fuquay-Varina officers asked Bentkowski whether he was a deputy and he replied that he was a former deputy.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Bentkowski was placed on administrative leave Sept. 16 after he was served with a domestic violence protective order. He was fired from the sheriff's office on Sept. 30.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to his home Sept. 30 to retrieve his service weapon, vest, and patrol vehicle. Bentkowski told the deputies he couldn't find any other WCSO-issued equipment.

The items that Fuquay-Varina officers found with Bentkowski matched the missing equipment, the sheriff's office said.

Bentkowski has been charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed gun, and impersonating a law enforcement officer. He may face additional charges, the sheriff's office said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyfuquay varinaarrestpolice impersonatorwake county newsdwi
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after Clayton shooting, crash; Police surround home
2 arrested after fleeing drug operation, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
The fittest one-armed man in the world lives right here in Raleigh
Goldsboro man thought it was a robocall -- he actually won $1 million
Cat scam tricks Fayetteville woman out of thousands
Chris Watts ordered to pay $6M to murdered wife's parents
Man identified after being killed in front yard of Fayetteville home
Show More
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
Raleigh man shot in overnight home invasion: Police
Secret Santa pays off entire Walmart's layaway balance
Urn containing baby's ashes stolen from Illinois home
Don't be a victim of shimming. Look out for these red flags.
More TOP STORIES News