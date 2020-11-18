Fort Bragg Christmas tree lighting 'more of a virtual event' this year

Fort Bragg, N.C. unofficially rings in the holiday season with this 25 foot Fraser fir Christmas tree. It now sits on the Main Post Parade Field. Due to COVID-19, the tree lighting ceremony will be virtual. Officials hope it brings soldiers and their families joy. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/na8vxZNGBX — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) November 18, 2020

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fort Bragg Christmas tree unofficially rings in the holiday season on post and many look forward to the joy it brings especially now during this pandemic.It's an all-hands-on-deck effort to usher in the holidays on post. Contractors worked all morning to set up what is a big draw on post each year. The Fraser fir stands 20 feet tall and its piney aroma fills the air on the Main Post Parade field. It is a longstanding tradition."MWR is really big about the soldiers and their families," said Keagan McDonald, FMWR Event Coordinator. "The tree symbolizes a big part of that and enjoying the spirit of Christmas or the holidays and bringing that family atmosphere to the garrison."The tree came from Mistletoe Meadows Christmas Tree Farm in Asheboro. It is set to be decorated November 30. Its strong limbs will be draped with decorations, lights and ornaments representing Fort Bragg's units. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced officials to be innovative with their annual tree lighting ceremony."This year will be more of a virtual event with the tree being here on the Main Post Parade Field for the whole holiday season. People can come out and take pictures," McDonald said.The symbol brought the many servicemen and women on post joy this holiday season.