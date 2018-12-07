Fort Bragg family loses home in Alaska earthquake

A military couple is feeling the shockwaves of the Alaska earthquake all the way at Fort Bragg.The Harkless family fell in love with Alaska for its vast mountain ranges and picturesque plains."The state? We love it. We're big hikers," said Daric Harkless.Daric and her husband bought a home just outside of Anchorage and got to know Mother Nature pretty well. They also found out how heartless she could be."We've experienced a couple of them when we were up there. I was in Wal-Mart one time and it was pretty scary. There were a couple items that fell off the shelves. Just a little quiver," Harkless said.But last Friday's earthquake was more than a quiver. Aftershocks from that 7 magnitude quake are being felt in the hearts of the young Fort Bragg family."The earthquake destroyed our home. They were worried because emergency responders thought a gas tank might cause it to explode," said Harkless.The Harkless' home is two stories but the quake split it into two halves. The family said their home is condemned but the payments must continue"The mortgage is still going to come every month and it's two grand in addition to our rent and we still have 25 years left on it," said HarklessTo make matters worse, the family didn't have earthquake insurance. Their situation is similar to many Fayetteville families who sought help from FEMA but were denied since they didn't have flood insurance."It's a thing I guess, once it actually hits you, you truly understand the need," Harkless said.The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help them save or pay for their dream home.