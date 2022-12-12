Fort Bragg releases name of soldier hit and killed while crossing road

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg has released the identity of a soldier that was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking in an intersection.

Around 10 a.m. on December 9, Specialist John Michael DeLeon, 31, was crossing the intersection of Knox Street and Honeycutt Street when the accident happened.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. John Michael DeLeon. John Michael served as a combat medic with his unit for two years," said Col. Jon Harvey, commander of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade.

The accident is still under investigation.

He is survived by his wife Heidi and two children.

A memorial service for Spc. DeLeon will be held in the coming days.