Community & Events

Fort Bragg soldier honored for running toward gunshots, saving man 'was in right place at right time'

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- While most take cover at the sound of gunshots, one Fort Bragg soldier ran toward the chaos - and saved a man's life.

Private First Class Patrick Montgomery said he was at the right place at the right time last November when he rendered aid to a man who had been shot in the leg during a robbery at a Fayetteville pawn shop. Thursday night, Montgomery received the Exemplary Citizen Award for his actions.

He was driving by when he heard gunshots and let his instincts take over.

"It probably wasn't smart going up there, but he probably would've been dead if I didn't," Montgomery told ABC11 in November.

Montgomery entered the shop to discover the man, 63-year-old Ron Ruple, had been shot and was losing blood fast.

Montgomery was able to create a tourniquet with a nearby cable --and stabilize the man until paramedics arrived. Ruple and Montgomery reunited at the store three weeks later.

"He immediately knew me," Montgomery said at Thursday's service. "He shook my hand. He said you don't know how thankful I am for what you did for me."

Montgomery has been stationed on Fort Bragg for approximately a year. His wife and baby also attended the ceremony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfort braggherosoldiers
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News