Fort Bragg paratrooper dies during motorcycle crash in Spring Lake

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper at Fort Bragg is dead following a motorcycle crash in Spring Lake.Officials said the crash happened Saturday on Nursery Road just before 2:30 a.m.Fort Bragg officials said 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Robert J. Stevens III, of Columbus, Georgia, was killed.He was an electronic warfare specialist assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division."Staff Sgt. Stevens was an invaluable member of the Falcon Brigade," said Col. Jason Curl, the 2nd BCT commander. "His passing is a tragedy that strikes at the heart of us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers. The Falcon Family stands with them during this difficult time."Stevens entered the Army in November 2010, and transitioned to Fort Bragg in 2011. He served on various units until joining the 82nd Airborne Division in 2017.His awards include: the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal-Combat, Army Achievement Medal Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.He held the Army Parachutist Badge and was a jumpmaster.