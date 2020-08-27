Fort Bragg paratrooper injured during live-fire exercise

The paratrooper, from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering on base, according to a news release.
"We take the safety and well-being of our paratroopers very seriously, and will ensure both the recovery of this paratrooper and the investigation of the incident are handled with the utmost care," Col. Andrew Saslav, 1BCT Commander wrote in a statement.
JUST IN: @82ndABNDiv Paratrooper injured in live fire exercise #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/soFlQQZ0ED— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) August 27, 2020
Officials said the incident occurred at a controlled range and is currently under investigation. The name of the paratrooper has not been disclosed at this time.