Fort Bragg paratrooper injured during live-fire exercise

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg paratrooper from the 82nd Airborne Division is recovering after being injured during a live-fire exercise on Thursday.The paratrooper, from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering on base, according to a news release."We take the safety and well-being of our paratroopers very seriously, and will ensure both the recovery of this paratrooper and the investigation of the incident are handled with the utmost care," Col. Andrew Saslav, 1BCT Commander wrote in a statement.Officials said the incident occurred at a controlled range and is currently under investigation. The name of the paratrooper has not been disclosed at this time.