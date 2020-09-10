Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in airborne operations training

FORT STEWART, GA. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg Paratrooper was killed during airborne training operations in Georgia on Wednesday.

The paratrooper was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and died during airborne training at Fort Stewart.

"It is with a heavy Airborne heart that we announce the death of one of our Paratroopers in a training accident," Lt. Col. Mike Burns said in an email.

Fort Bragg did not release the paratrooper's name or any other information. The incident is under investigation.

Last week, a 32-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in Fayetteville.
