FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- About 330 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne returned to base this morning.
They spent the past five months in eastern Europe, supporting NATO allies after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Approximately 230 troops returned July 3, part of the 4,700 soldiers who left in February for Poland Germany, part of the U.S.'s efforts to bolster NATO efforts.
Within weeks of their departure, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in which tens of thousands of people have been killed, and millions displaced.
Paratroopers return home to Fort Bragg
