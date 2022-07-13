Community & Events

Paratroopers return home to Fort Bragg

EMBED <>More Videos

Paratroopers return home to Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- About 330 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne returned to base this morning.

They spent the past five months in eastern Europe, supporting NATO allies after Russia invaded Ukraine.


Approximately 230 troops returned July 3, part of the 4,700 soldiers who left in February for Poland Germany, part of the U.S.'s efforts to bolster NATO efforts.

Within weeks of their departure, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in which tens of thousands of people have been killed, and millions displaced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfort braggfort braggfort bragg news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Chief Estella Patterson to address violent crime in Raleigh
DBAP hosts young baseball players who had season cut short by shooting
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
NC readies for transition of National Suicide Prevention Hotline
1 shot in possible road rage shooting in Fayetteville
Fort Bragg soldiers sing My Girl in viral video
Show More
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Durham County
Lawyer: Alex Murdaugh to face murder charges for wife, son
Wallaby seen wandering around NC neighborhood
Wrecks prompt calls for Raleigh to crackdown on speeders
3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' notes
More TOP STORIES News