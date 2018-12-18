HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. --An army sergeant stationed at Fort Bragg is accused of raping a girl, under the age of 15, in Holly Springs.
On Friday, police put out an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Sgt.1st Class Kenney Son Duran.
Hours later, Duran, who is with the Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, turned himself in.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The alleged offenses occurred between June 1 and Oct. 1, after he and his wife and four children moved to the area.
Duran was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.
He was charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, and taking indecent liberties.
According to our newsgathering partner The News&Observer, Duran, who was in the Army for 16 years, has never been arrested.
Records state he has served once in Iraq and twice in Afghanistan, and has 35 military decorations.