An army sergeant stationed at Fort Bragg is accused of raping a girl, under the age of 15, in Holly Springs.On Friday, police put out an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Sgt.1st Class Kenney Son Duran.Hours later, Duran, who is with the Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, turned himself in.The alleged offenses occurred between June 1 and Oct. 1, after he and his wife and four children moved to the area.Duran was booked into the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.He was charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, and taking indecent liberties.According to our newsgathering partner The News&Observer , Duran, who was in the Army for 16 years, has never been arrested.Records state he has served once in Iraq and twice in Afghanistan, and has 35 military decorations.