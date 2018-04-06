Fort Bragg soldier, 13 others injured after unlicensed 17-year-old driver collides with car, troopers say

EMBED </>More Videos

Fourteen people, including a Fort Bragg soldier, were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle wreck involving two GMC Envoys. (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fourteen people, including a Fort Bragg soldier, were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle wreck involving two GMC Envoys.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 10:30 Thursday night on Camden Road at Rockfish Road.

Troopers said an unlicensed 17-year-old female was headed west on Camden when she ran a red light, crashing into the other car driven by Fort Bragg soldier, 32-year-old Kendal Ray.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Ray, his wife, and 12 others were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old was charged with driving without a license and running a red light.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashfayetteville newscumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News