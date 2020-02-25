Fort Bragg paratrooper accused of attacking couple in their 70s after breaking into their home

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg paratrooper is behind bars, accused of breaking into the home of a couple in their 70s and beating them .
Southern Pines Police Department said the crime happened February 23.
Jacob Jadon Lee, who Fort Bragg confirmed is a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a female, injury to personal property and injury to real property.
Investigators said Lee broke into a home in Moore County and beat the 73- and 75-year-old occupants of the house.
Both homeowners are receiving medical treatment.
Lee was booked under a $300,000 bond at Moore County Detention Center. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 4.
