FORT BRAGG NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, felony sexual offense

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Sunday on several charges, including solicitation of prostitution and felony sexual offense by force. (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Sunday on several charges, including solicitation of prostitution and felony sexual offense by force.

Alejandro Cabrejos, 38, is also charged with assault by pointing a gun, sexual battery and kidnapping.

Police tell ABC11 that Cabrejos picked up a male prostitute off Bragg Blvd, held him at gunpoint, sexually assaulted him and then dropped him back off.

Cabrejos is being held on $625,000 bond.

The circumstances around the arrest have not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fort braggfort bragg newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FORT BRAGG NEWS
At public forum, Spring Lake voices displeasure with NCDOT road project
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Fort Bragg paratrooper hurt after parachute malfunction
National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns in custody
More fort bragg news
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News