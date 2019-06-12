Fort Bragg soldier hurt, charged with attempted murder after gunfire exchange while wearing military gear

LAUREL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active duty Fort Bragg soldier is charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities say he opened fire early Sunday morning while wearing his military-issued ballistic gear.

It happened on Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill around 3 a.m.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Eric Jerrod Davis arrived at the victim's home with a shotgun and opened fire.

Several bystanders saw it happen, according to the sheriff's office, and one of them fired back, hitting Davis.

Davis took off but later crashed his car.

When deputies arrived at the crash site, Davis was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He is in critical condition and is currently receiving intensive care.

The sheriff's office charged Davis on Wednesday with one count of felony attempted first-degree murder and one count of felony shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Davis was an active duty soldier, enlisted E-4 Specialist, with the US Army and serving at the 221st HHC Unit at Fort Bragg.

He was living at Fort Bragg at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
