Fort Bragg soldier dies in altercation with another soldier

An altercation between two soldiers led to the death of one, Fort Bragg officials said Thursday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
An altercation in Cumberland County between two soldiers on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of one of the soldiers involved, Fort Bragg officials said Thursday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Mark Leshikar, of Fayetteville.

The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Anhinga Court in the Brookshire Subdivision.

No charges have been filed in this case.

The victim's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Raleigh for an autopsy.
