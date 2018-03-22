An altercation in Cumberland County between two soldiers on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of one of the soldiers involved, Fort Bragg officials said Thursday.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Mark Leshikar, of Fayetteville.The shootingin the 1300 block of Anhinga Court in the Brookshire Subdivision.No charges have been filed in this case.The victim's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Raleigh for an autopsy.