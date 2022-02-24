Fayetteville, Fort Bragg communities offer support to military families with loved ones deployed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- At Mission BBQ in Fayetteville, soldiers, veterans, and customers take a moment to honor the flag and those who protect it -- before chowing down on barbecue.
The national anthem plays every day at noon.
"When it's times like this, I am in full support of our active-duty military," said Arlene McMillan.
ABC11 found McMillian leaving the restaurant with a heavy heart.
The former wife of a veteran is following the Russian-Ukraine conflict.
Approximately 5,000 Fort Bragg soldiers deployed to Eastern Europe near the Ukraine border to help U.S. allies with the growing fallout from this crisis.
Many of them left behind families in Fayetteville.
"I just sincerely feel for all of the military community. All of their spouses that are here. They seem to be handling it pretty well. Because they're used to it and we are used to that. But it never gets easy and it never gets better," said McMillian
Fort Bragg offers assistance for families, especially those coping with deployments.
In a Facebook post, Fort Bragg Paraglide Brigade mentions several offerings through the Soldier and Family Readiness group on base.
Among the support items listed are financial literacy and family and life counseling along with low-cost child care services.
