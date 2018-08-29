Fort Bragg tackles military's spiking sexual assault problem

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Bragg commanders are sharing new ideas to help reduce the rising number of sexual assaults in the military.

By
FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) --
In the year of the "Me Too" movement, Fort Bragg commanders are sharing new ideas to help reduce the rising number of sexual assaults in the military.

They hosted the fourth annual Special Victims Summit to bring together law enforcement agencies, medical professionals, and lawyers.

"We're coming together to learn more, to be better tomorrow than we are today," said Col. John Melton. "It's something that we have to continue to strive for special victims, the whole process."

A May 2018 report showed a 10 percent increase in service members reporting a sexual assault in the 2017 fiscal year.

The Defense Department received 6,769 reports of sexual assault involving service members as either victims or subjects of a criminal investigation in that span.

"Every sexual assault in the military is a failure to protect the men and women who have entrusted us with their lives," Navy Rear Adm. Ann Burkhardt, the director of the Defense Department's Sexual assault Prevention and Response Office told reporters in response to the report. "We will not rest until we eliminate this crime from our ranks."

More than 850 people attended the Special Victims summit at the Iron Mike Conference Center at Fort Bragg.

"We all know that we will always have predators in our communities, and it's about how we actively continue to drive toward helping victims," Melton said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fort bragg newssexual assaultrapeFort BraggCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested
Suspect arrested in murder of former Playboy model
McCollum Ranch leader accused of holding children in involuntary servitude dies
As monument debate ramps up, Freedom Park hopes for funding boost
Poorly maintained bus stop concerns Raeford mom
New, innovative drone program to make medical deliveries
Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall
Show More
More possible Silent Sam demonstrations at UNC Chapel Hill Thursday
Cat with rabies bites two children and dog in Raleigh
I-Team: Counselors, parents, students talk new trends in bullying
Florida sheriff: Shooting involving Uber driver is 'classic stand your ground case'
Raleigh's renovated Moore Square on track for April opening
More News