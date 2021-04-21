fort bragg

Fort Bragg officials identify paratrooper who died in training accident

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg officials have identified the paratrooper who died during training operations on Monday as 21-year-old Spc. Abigail Jenks.

She was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team and was a fire support specialist serving as a forward observer in Headquarters and Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd BCT.

Fort Bragg officials said Jenks was "conducting a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when she suffered the fatal injury."

Spc. Abigail Jenks, 21, of Gansevoort, New York



"Spc. Jenks was a dedicated Paratrooper, gifted forward observer, loyal friend, and talented artist who consistently made a tremendous impact on all around her. She will be dearly missed. We are ensuring every resource is available to her family and peers to help them during this difficult time," said Lt. Col. Christopher Walsh, commander of the 1-319th AFAR."

Jenks, originally from Gansevoort, New York, enlisted in the U.S. Army in October of 2018.

The accident is still under investigation.

