Fortnite world champ Kyle Giersdorf 'swatted' at Pennsylvania home

POTTSGROVE, Pa -- The Pennsylvania teen who won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion had armed police show up at his house Saturday.

Kyle Giersdorf was livestreaming from his home when he was "swatted," a prank that aims to prompt police and SWAT teams to respond to fake emergencies.

Upper Pottsgrove Police Cpl. Albert Werner told USA Today a caller told police "he was Kyle and said he had shot his father multiple times." Police called the Pottsgrove home before entering and the teen's father said everything was fine.

EMBED More News Videos

Pottsgrove, Pa. teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion. Jeff Chirico has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on July 29, 2019.



Werner said the call came from outside the country.

The 16-year-old Giersdorf told his fellow gamers it was scary.

A phony 911 call led to the death of a Kansas man two years ago. The caller was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafortniteswatting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon in central NC
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted after mom was killed
Drive Shack in Raleigh will open August 23
Officer killed in California highway shootout
17-year-old golf phenom draws strength from his family
Wendy's giving away 2M free spicy chicken nuggets
Show More
Woman seriously injured in Johnston County shooting
Man accused of stealing car with child inside turns himself in
Mayor proposes 'first-of-its-kind' gun control measure in CA
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
1 arrest made in Hoke County sweepstakes parlor killing
More TOP STORIES News