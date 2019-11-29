Foster children give thanks at the Falcon Children's Home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of children who live at the Falcon Children's are spending Thanksgiving together. Despite the circumstances, they are still finding reasons to be thankful."The best part is we are taken care of. We are getting food and clothing. They try to make sure that staying here is as comfortable as possible," said 16-year-old Ace.Ace and his 9-year-old sister Alex have been staying at the Falcon Children's Home for two months. Although their home life was not ideal, it's tough being away on the holidays."I wish I was home so I can taste my mom's turkey," said Alex."It's sad and depressing. It's not being in a new place. It's being away from people you want to see," said Ace.There are about 80 foster children who live at the Falcon Children's Home. All of them have different stories. Staffers cooked up a Thanksgiving feast in hopes of providing a taste of home this holiday."We try to make this the next best thing for them and a place for them to be happy at least until it's time for them to go back to their family," said John Wheeler, Chief Operating Officer of the Falcon Children's Home.Despite the circumstances, some still find something to be grateful for."I'm thankful for my brother. Thankful for our life. Thankful for everything," said Alex.