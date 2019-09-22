Four displaced after Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people have been displaced after a Sunday afternoon Durham apartment fire.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., crews with the Durham Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road.

Upon arrival, crews said they saw fire coming out of the side of the two-story apartment building.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes and caused 'moderate fire damage' to a first-floor apartment bedroom, a second-story apartment window, soffit or roof of the building.

Crews said both apartments were unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four displaced residents.
