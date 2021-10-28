Four Oaks man fatally stabbed, alleged attacker shot, Johnston County sheriff says

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident between two men that left one dead from stab wounds and the other hospitalized with gunshot injuries Thursday.The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call from a woman who said a man was in the yard stabbing her husband in their home in the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy 701 South in Four Oaks.As deputies headed to the residence, they got information that the attacker had left in a vehicle. Responding deputies spotted the suspect vehicle on Hwy 301 heading north into Smithfield and tried to stop it but the driver took off and deputies began a pursuit,Deputies and Smithfield police officers chased the vehicle until it stopped in the 100 block of E. Wellons Street in Smithfield. Law officers arrested the driver, identified as 25-year-old Isaac James Martin.Martin, who stopped the vehicle in front of his home on E. Wellons Street, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until EMS got there and Martin was taken to WakeMed in serious but stable condition.Meanwhile, other deputies who went to the home in Four Oaks found 79-year-old Keith L. Slocum dead in his backyard. He had what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.The sheriff's office said it appeared Slocum was attempting to defend himself against Martin on his property.The sheriff's office said there is no known connection between the two men.Martin is facing a murder charge,The case remains under investigation.