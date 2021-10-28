stabbing

Four Oaks man fatally stabbed, alleged attacker shot, Johnston County sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Four Oaks man fatally stabbed, alleged attacker shot, sheriff says

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident between two men that left one dead from stab wounds and the other hospitalized with gunshot injuries Thursday.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call from a woman who said a man was in the yard stabbing her husband in their home in the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy 701 South in Four Oaks.

As deputies headed to the residence, they got information that the attacker had left in a vehicle. Responding deputies spotted the suspect vehicle on Hwy 301 heading north into Smithfield and tried to stop it but the driver took off and deputies began a pursuit,

Deputies and Smithfield police officers chased the vehicle until it stopped in the 100 block of E. Wellons Street in Smithfield. Law officers arrested the driver, identified as 25-year-old Isaac James Martin.

Martin, who stopped the vehicle in front of his home on E. Wellons Street, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until EMS got there and Martin was taken to WakeMed in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, other deputies who went to the home in Four Oaks found 79-year-old Keith L. Slocum dead in his backyard. He had what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The sheriff's office said it appeared Slocum was attempting to defend himself against Martin on his property.

The sheriff's office said there is no known connection between the two men.

Martin is facing a murder charge,

The case remains under investigation.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
four oakssmithfieldjohnston countyncpolice chasemurderfightassaultjohnston county sheriff's departmenthomicide investigationhomicideman shotstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Tokyo stabbing: Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on train: witnesses
Wilson man charged with murder in woman's stabbing death
Edgecombe Co. sheriff says mental illness played role in knife attack
UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News