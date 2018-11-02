Four people shot in a Florida yoga studio, shooter dead, officials say

A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. (Courtesy Leonard Duval)

Officials say a man killed himself after wounding at least four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital city.

The shooting Friday was in a small Tallahassee shopping center and multiple police cars and ambulances were on the scene.

City spokeswoman Alison Faris tells news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself. City Manager Reese Goad said four people were wounded.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.
