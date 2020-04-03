Fayetteville police search for 2 men who may have information about homicide at convenience store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers are searching for two people who may have information about a car found at the scene of a homicide at a convenience store last week.Officers arrived to investigate a reported shooting at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m. on March 27.A man later identified as 49-year-old Domingo Cook was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.Investigators believe 29-year-old Carl Donatello Roye and 26-year-old Andre Devon Roye may have information about a 2006 Hyndai Tuscan that was at the store at the time of the homicide.Investigators have not been able to find the car.Anyone with information about Carol or Andre Roye or the vehicle pictured are asked to contact Detective Caldwell at (910)366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS. Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.