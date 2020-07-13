Detectives search for vehicle of interest in Fayetteville laundromat fatal shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a fight broke out behind a Fayetteville laundromat on Sunday evening.At 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting behind the Glam-O-Rama cleaners along the 400 block of Hope Mills Road.Fayetteville police said Antonio Lorenzo Gonzales and a woman were behind the laundromat when a fight broke out with another person. During the fight, Gonzales was shot and the woman was assaulted by the shooter.Gonzales, 32, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from injuries.Fayetteville police said the woman sustained minor injuries from the assault.Monday afternoon, Fayetteville Police Department officers released photos of a vehicle of interest in the shooting--a red SUV. It is unclear to whom the vehicle belongs at this time.Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-5793 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.