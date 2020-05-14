Fayetteville police search for man in gorilla mask, 2 others who robbed delivery driver of pizza, soda

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers are searching for three men accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver on Seabrook Road in April.According to a news release, when the driver pulled up to the address, one of the men told him to go to the back of the building. The driver then went to the back where another man was standing. While the driver was getting the pizza and soda from his car, a third man in a gorilla mask pointed a gun at him and demanded the food.Officers said the driver gave the man in the mask the food and soda, and all three ran away toward Rudolph Street.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective J. Ballard at (910)303-7571 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-8477.