Fayetteville police searching for man, vehicle of interest after man killed at convenience store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers are now looking for a person and vehicles of interest in relation to a fatal shooting in a convenience store parking lot.

Officers arrived at a shooting call at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m.

A man later identified as 49-year-old Domingo Cook was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.



Officers are now looking for a man and two vehicles as subjects of interest.



Anyone who is able to identify the man or vehicles pictured are asked to contact Detective Caldwell at (910)366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS. Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilledeadly shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper issues stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LATEST: Wake Co. COVID-19 cases up to 121
Dentists scale back on work they'll do during COVID-19 crisis
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Bear scavenger hunt provides fun for kids stuck inside
Coronavirus stimulus check scams, other COVID-19 hoaxes
Show More
Stocks drop, but hold on to weekly gains after a big rally
Near-record warmth arrives Saturday
Here's what's next for Wake County Schools
How to find free meals for kids with text message service
Raleigh sanitation worker dies of COVID-19, union says
More TOP STORIES News