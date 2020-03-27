Fayetteville police searching for man, vehicle of interest after man killed at convenience store

| Homicide Investigation |



Officers were dispatched to Day and Nite Food Mart along the 800 block of Murchison Rd at approximately 12:16am in reference to a reported shooting. 1 male victim was transported to CFVMC where he has since succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/SC7MhVxlpY — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 27, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers are now looking for a person and vehicles of interest in relation to a fatal shooting in a convenience store parking lot.Officers arrived at a shooting call at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m.A man later identified as 49-year-old Domingo Cook was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.Officers are now looking for a man and two vehicles as subjects of interest.Anyone who is able to identify the man or vehicles pictured are asked to contact Detective Caldwell at (910)366-5853 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS. Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.