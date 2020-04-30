Fayetteville police seek gunman in fatal March convenience store shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are searching for a 26-year-old man charged in the shooting death of another man at a convenience store over a month ago.

Officers arrived to investigate a reported shooting at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m. on March 27.

A man later identified as 49-year-old Domingo Cook was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.



Fayetteville Police said Andre Roye, 26 of Fayetteville, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter of Cook.

Earlier in April, police said they were searching for two men they believe had information on a 2006 Hyundai Tuscan found at the scene of the shooting: Carl Donatello Roye, 26 and Andre Devon Roye, 26.



Investigators have not been able to find the car.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of anyone involved is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or Fayetteville/ Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countydeadly shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingfayetteville newscumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper 'optimistic' that NC will begin phased reopening next week
NC reports over 100 more COVID-19 deaths than flu deaths
Here's what going back to work could look like in NC
Stay-at-home order could lead to more divorces
NASCAR officially returns on May 17, race at Charlotte on May 24
NC salon shut down by police soon after reopening
NC lawmakers consider allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go
Show More
Chamber divide - not partisan - holding up NC COVID-19 relief bill
Ole Time Barbecue still paying it forward despite COVID-19
'Fingers are crossed:' Raleigh small businesses anxiously wait for grant to go live
Cubs fan proposes to girlfriend while volunteering at Wrigley Field food pantry
Starbucks to reopen 90 percent of company-owned stores by early June
More TOP STORIES News