Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France

A man wearing a mask walks in the street in the center of Lyon, central France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France -- A priest was shot at an Orthodox church in Lyon, France, at about 4 p.m. local time Saturday.

The priest is in critical condition and is being treated at the site, a spokesperson for the national police said. The assailant is on the run, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not this was an act of terror.

The shooting comes days after an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church. Three suspects are in French custody.

Authorities have labeled the attack, which took place amid growing tensions around cartoons published by a French newspaper mocking the Prophet Muhammad, an act of Islamist terrorism.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
