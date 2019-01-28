Franklin County 18-year-old facing double homicide, arson charges following Greensboro apartment fire

GUILFORD CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
An 18-year-old from Franklin County is behind bars in Greensboro, North Carolina, after being accused of killing two people in a fire.

Chris Adrean Collins, 18, is currently in the Guilford County Jail under no bond for multiple felony charges. Last Wednesday, the teen was arrested for setting fire to an apartment unit in the 700 block of Summit Ave in Greensboro.

The blaze killed 55-year-old Kevin Hugh Moore and 44-year-old Lewis Franklin Humphrey, both of Greensboro.

Collins has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and arson.



On January 23, the Greensboro Fire Department responded to the fire along Summit Avenue and found someone inside. Firefighters attempted to save the man but were unsuccessful. During their investigation, Greensboro police officers found a second person inside the unit.

There is no clear connection between Collins and the victims, and there's no explanation for how he ended up in Greensboro.

ABC11 has reached out to Franklin County Schools for comment and has yet to hear back.

Collins' next court date is scheduled for February 21. He is currently being held without bond.
