Franklin County Schools meeting to talk about possible move to Plan B

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.Thursday, Franklin County families could learn more about when students could return to the classroom. The county's school board meets tonight to talk about if and when to move to Plan B. Plan B means that there would need to be increased social distancing with schools at no more than 50 percent and buses at no more than 33 percent capacity.The district is scheduled to continue with remote learning through at least Oct. 23.North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he made a mistake by taking off his face mask indoors last month at a White House event. He and many attendees later tested positive for COVID-19. Tillis was wearing a mask outside the White House at the September nomination announcement of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. But he took it off at an indoor reception.Tillis announced he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.More than 1,700 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday with 1,028 people in the hospital. New numbers will be released Thursday around noon. Check with abc11.com for the latest figures.The Halifax County Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be closed to the public starting now until October 12 because of a positive case of COVID-19.All filings should be made at the magistrate's office at 357 Ferrell Lane, Halifax. Some court matters can be processed online An inmate at Greene Correctional Institution who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a hospital.The inmate was in his mid-60s and had underlying health conditions. He was hospitalized Sept. 24 and tested positive on Sept. 26."His death is saddening, and we are continuing the hard work to mitigate the impact of this awful virus in our prisons," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."Sampson County Health Department is reporting 28 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,406 positive cases. There has been one more death, bringing the total to 28.North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,711 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths. For the second day in a row, the agency reported below average completed tests, adding just 17,028 more tests.The percentage of positive tests dropped to 6.4% from nearly 8% yesterday. However, that metric is higher than it has been in recent weeks and the 7-day average is trending upward.Currently, 1,028 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 93% of hospitals reporting--the highest number since Aug. 15. This marks the second day in a row that more than 1,000 hospitalizations were reported.Health officials in North Carolina are asking people who attended the Mecktoberfest celebration at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in Charlotte to consider getting tested for COVID-19. The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that two coronavirus cases have been connected to the event. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners Tuesday that the event featured "very few masks" and "very little social distancing."She also said that thousands of people were there. The event was held Sept. 25 to 27. Video shows a packed beer garden with mostly maskless customers.Mecklenburg County's positive test rate is at 4.5% as of Tuesday's report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.