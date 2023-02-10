2 teens accused of Franklin County teen's murder back in court

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two suspects accused of murdering a teenager last week in Franklin County will be back in court on Friday after their case was continued.

The first hearing occurred earlier in the week when the judge made the decision to continue the case.

Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19 are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Hamilton Woods Jr. on January 29.

Community members donated more than $15,000 through an online fundraiser to help with burial costs.

The Woods family says they are worried they will not get justice in this case because of how well-known the two families of the suspects are known in the area.