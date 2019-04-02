Franklinton High School employee accused of soliciting child porn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Franklin County Schools employee is suspended without pay after authorities say he was caught soliciting child porn.
Jeremy Ward Crawford, 37, of Youngsville, was charged with 10 counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on March 28, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.
Crawford turned himself into the Warren County Sheriff's Office on Friday and was released after posting a $75,000 bond.
The charges are related to soliciting pornographic images through electronic media, according to Franklin County Schools.
The sheriff's office said the charges don't reflect the use of school equipment but it's investigating whether Crawford was using school computers or other devices.
Jeremy Crawford has been a testing coordinator at Franklinton High School since October of 2014, according to the district, which says he has not had any previous negative employment actions.
The district released a statement that said, in part:
"The district took action against Mr. Crawford immediately after law enforcement briefed school officials. Further employment action against Mr. Crawford may be taken pending an internal investigation...
The district was deeply saddened to learn about these allegations. However, the well-being and safety of students and staff is our top priority at all times. Counselors and other crisis support will be provided to the school as long as necessary."
Crawford's arrest was part of a joint Franklin County Sheriff's Department/State Bureau of Investigation task force investigation.
The sheriff's office said the arrest came after receiving a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Crawford is expected in court April 15 and the sheriff's office says there is a potential for more charges.
