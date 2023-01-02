Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at 67: 'Drumming with the angels'

Fred White, a drummer for classic '70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67.

Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, "Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White."

Verdine White called his brother a "child protégé" and identified him as an "original" founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire "with gold records at the young age of 16 years old."

"But more than that," Verdine White continued, "at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!"

Details about the cause of death were not immediately available. CNN has reached out to the band's representatives.

The band's official Instagram account also posted a memorial tribute to Fred White, sharing a clip of a drum solo during Earth, Wind & Fire's Tour of the World at Rockpalast in Essen, Germany in 1979.

Philip Bailey, one of Earth, Wind & Fire's original lead singers, also posted in Fred White's honor, sharing an image celebrating the band's 1980 double Grammy win.

"We will miss you, Freddie," he wrote.

