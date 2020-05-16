Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show' and 'Modern Family,' dies at 86

#BREAKINGNEWS - Comedian Fred Willard died in his sleep last night at 86.

LOS ANGELES -- Fred Willard, the beloved comedic actor best known for his roles in such films as "Best in Show," "Anchorman" and "This is Spinal Tap," died in his sleep Friday evening, his daughter confirmed to KABC. He was 86.Willard, a sketch-comedy master whose career in show business spanned more than 50 years, also appeared in such TV series as "Fernwood 2 Night" and "Modern Family.""He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," his daughter Hope said. "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."Willard was also part of the new comedy series "Space Force," starring Steve Carell, which is set to premiere on Netflix on May 29.