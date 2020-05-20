Travel

Virginia parents finds $1 million lying in the road on family drive

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- This car trip was definitely not middle-of-the-road.

A Virginia family out for a ride to get a change of scenery after being holed up at home due to the coronavirus found nearly $1 million in two bags lying in the road.

David and Emily Schantz left their Caroline County home with their children Saturday and drove their truck over what they thought was a bag of trash, then stopped and picked it up as well as another bag nearby.

Only when they returned home did they discover the bags contained money. WTVR reports deputies believe the money belonged to the postal service, who planned to deliver the cash to BB&T.

They contacted the sheriff's office, which determined where the money was headed.
