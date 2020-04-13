Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: San Francisco man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window

SAN FRANCISCO -- One San Francisco man is bringing joy to his neighborhood by serving free coffee to essential workers.

Ben Ramirez waits by his open window on Pfeiffer Street with a sign outside that says "Free Coffee."

When he sees a mail carrier or healthcare worker walking by, he offers his services.

The barista says he has the location and the resources to make it happen.

"I've always wanted to do something out of this window," Ramirez said. "You know we have this nice small street where everyone knows each other."

RELATED: Doctor plays 'Lean On Me' to uplift others during coronavirus crisis

He has a toy gorilla hand, perfect for socially distanced passing of the coffee.

"Keep my distance from people with this little guy... It's how I deliver coffee to people... With this little arm that I stole from my son," he says, holding the toy hand.

Ramirez says he had the supplies because he's an aspiring coffee house owner and has been taking classes.

He saw an opportunity to get some practice, and give out much-needed "pick-me-ups" when cafes had to close.
