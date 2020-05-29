Business

Costco poised to begin offering free samples again in June, CFO says

By CNN
ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- Costco members have something to look forward to -- the return of free samples, according to a CNN report.

The warehouse club stopped offering free samples of food items in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

That free food is extremely popular among some members.

Costco's CFO said on an earnings call Thursday that those samples are coming back in mid-June, but wouldn't say exactly how.

He did say it won't be like the old way, where members were allowed to pluck the samples from a tray.

It's also unclear how shoppers will be able to eat that free food.

Costco requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswashingtonfree foodcoronaviruscostcou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: At least 1,076 more COVID-19 cases reported
Thunderstorms move across North Carolina
Does "free country" mean you don't have to wear a mask in stores?
LIVE: Minnesota governor gives update after George Floyd death
'Emotions of outrage:' Durham PD chief reacts to George Floyd case
Fire destroys popular Warrenton restaurant
CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests
Show More
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
NC 'essential' workers have filed hundreds of COVID-19 complaints
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Broccoli ramen slaw
The 411: The outage that cost Amazon millions
NC dog's positive COVID-19 test was contaminated: USDA
More TOP STORIES News