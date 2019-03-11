Boxer Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5141135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The legendary boxer explains why Houston played such a key role in his career

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1384481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Once enemies in the ring, Houston-native George Foreman reflects on his friendship with Muhammad Ali after the champ's passing.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Freeda Foreman, daughter of iconic boxer George Foreman, died Saturday, according to family.The 42-year-old Foreman was found unresponsive inside her home. Homicide investigators determined there was no foul play.Foreman followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a professional boxer in 2000.Foreman won her first five bouts before losing a year later. She finished her professional career 5-1 with three knockouts, before leaving the sport to focus on raising a family and becoming a boxing promoter.